Bonita II
2014|
Motor Yacht
Bonita II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Bonita II measures 33.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet.
Bonita II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Bonita II also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Bonita II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Bonita II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bonita II has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,600 litres.
Accommodation
Bonita II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bonita II has a hull NB of SD112/43.
Bonita II flies the flag of Malta.