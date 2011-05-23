Bonita J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Bonita J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Moonen Shipyards in S Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Bonita J measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bonita J has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

NEWCRUISE – All you need is Style

Her interior design is by Frank Neubelt.

Bonita J also features naval architecture by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Bonita J has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bonita J has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bonita J accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bonita J has a hull NB of 167.

Bonita J is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.