Length 31.1m
Year 2006
Bonito
2006|
Motor Yacht
Bonito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Bonito measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Bonito has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Bonito also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Bonito has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Bonito has a fuel capacity of 11,498 litres.
Accommodation
Bonito accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bonito has a White hull, whose NB is 133.
Bonito flies the flag of Greek.