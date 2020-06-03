Bonito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Bonito measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Bonito has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Bonito also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Bonito has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Bonito has a fuel capacity of 11,498 litres.

Accommodation

Bonito accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bonito has a White hull, whose NB is 133.

Bonito flies the flag of Greek.