Length 28.85m
Year 2012

Bonny Read

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Bonny Read is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sea Force IX.

Design

Bonny Read measures 28.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.98 feet.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Bonny Read has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Bonny Read has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bonny Read accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

36Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.98m

crew:

-

draft:

1.73m
