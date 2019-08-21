Boo Too is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Boo Too measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.25 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Boo Too has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Boo Too also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Boo Too has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Boo Too accommodates up to 5 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Boo Too is MCA compliant

Boo Too is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.