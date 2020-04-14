Length 47m
Year 2017
Book Ends
2017|
Motor Yacht
Book Ends is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Book Ends measures 47 metres in length.
Book Ends has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.
Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.
Accommodation
Book Ends accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
Book Ends has a hull NB of 17947.