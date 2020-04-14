Book Ends is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Book Ends measures 47 metres in length.

Book Ends has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Bannenberg & Rowell is an award-winning superyacht design studio based in Fulham , the direct descendent of the Jon Bannenberg studio established in the early 1960s.

Accommodation

Book Ends accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Book Ends has a hull NB of 17947.