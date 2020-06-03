Boreas of Katharina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Boreas of Katharina measures 39.60 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 metres.

Boreas of Katharina has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Accommodation

Boreas of Katharina accommodates up to 22 guests in 11 cabins.

Other Specifications

Boreas of Katharina has a hull NB of 19.