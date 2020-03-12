As Wolter Huisman would reflect, "Repeat orders are good for the yard and the customer". The 'camaraderie' and enjoyment of building Borkumriff III with the owner could be rekindled, resulting in an even closer working relationship. The owner, an experienced European yachtsman (who incidentally raced a 1938 Alden cutter in classic yacht racing events) wanted a larger yacht with the Alden touch of magic and, typically for such a considerate owner, wanted to give the crew much larger quarters - no less than seven private cabins with showers and heads per two crew members.

For the interior John Munford selected a combination of teak and lightly stained raised panel Mahogany to enrich the feeling of comfort and easiness when moving through her voluminous accommodations. Large glass rimmed skylights pour sun light over interior spaces whilst soft pile carpeting gives Old World warmth underfoot. On deck her custom array of Rondal deck hardware is set against an expanse of varnished teak cabin tops, skylights and deck boxes.

The schooner rig comes complete with traditional topsail and fisherman carefully sheeted for modern performance expectations, able to tack even without the need to handle a topsail. Before moving below decks it is important to consider the deck layout, sail handling systems and spars. Her Rondal aluminum plate masts in 'Alustar' have a length of 50.0m/166ft and carry Rondal carbon fiber booms and gaffs, which tower over what feels like acres of teak deck planking. A beautiful Walsted custom-built ‘gig’ to usher guests ashore sits neatly beneath carbon fiber davits for rapid and simple deployment. Defying her traditional look Borkumriff IV is fully equipped for extensive offshore cruising.