Length 28.1m
Year 1988

Born Free

1988

|

Motor Yacht

Born Free is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Born Free measures 28.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Born Free has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Born Free has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Born Free accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.75m
