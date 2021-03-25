We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.1m
Year 1988
Born Free
1988|
Motor Yacht
Born Free is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
Born Free measures 28.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Born Free has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Born Free has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Born Free accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.