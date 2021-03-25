Born Free is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Born Free measures 28.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Born Free has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Born Free has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Born Free accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.