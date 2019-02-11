Bossy Boots II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2007.

Bossy Boots II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Bossy Boots II measures 41.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes.

Bossy Boots II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels Interior Design.

Bossy Boots II also features naval architecture by Paragon Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Bossy Boots II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bossy Boots II has a fuel capacity of 42,560 litres, and a water capacity of 6,057 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bossy Boots II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bossy Boots II has a hull NB of 2409.