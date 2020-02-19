Botti is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

Botti is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Botti measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 7.72 feet.

Botti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Radyca Design.

Botti also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Botti is a semi-custom Mediterraneo 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Mediterraneo 116 semi-custom model include: Mr Loui, Oli.

Performance and Capabilities

Botti has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Botti has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Botti accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Botti has a hull NB of BM003.