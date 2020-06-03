Boundless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Inace Yachts.

Boundless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Boundless measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Boundless has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Boundless also features naval architecture by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Boundless has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Boundless has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 5,677 litres.

Accommodation

Boundless accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Boundless is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 575.

Boundless is an American Bureau of Shipping class yacht.