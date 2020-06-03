Bounty is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1960 by Smith & Rhuland and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Bounty measures 54.86 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.66 feet and a beam of 9.14 feet.

Bounty has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Bounty has a fuel capacity of 15,519 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

Accommodation

Bounty accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.