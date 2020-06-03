Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 54.86m
Year 1960

Bounty

1960

|

Sail Yacht

Bounty is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1960 by Smith & Rhuland and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Bounty measures 54.86 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.66 feet and a beam of 9.14 feet.

Bounty has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Bounty has a fuel capacity of 15,519 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

Accommodation

Bounty accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

9.14m

crew:

-

draft:

3.66m
Featured Events