Boxer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Boxer measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 208 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Boxer has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

Boxer also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Boxer has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Boxer has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Boxer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Boxer flies the flag of the USA.