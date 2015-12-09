Brabus 4 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Brabus 4 measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.18 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Brabus 4 has a top speed of 32.00 knots.

Brabus 4 has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Brabus 4 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.