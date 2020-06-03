Bradley is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by H2X Yachts & Ships.

Design

Bradley measures 25.81 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 10.64 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bradley has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gilles Vaton.

Her interior design is by Sebastien Grall.

Bradley also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.

Performance and Capabilities

Bradley has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a hydrojet-powered propulsion system

Bradley is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by H2X Yachts & Ships.

Design

Bradley measures 25.81 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 10.64 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bradley has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gilles Vaton.

Her interior design is by Sebastien Grall.

Bradley also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.

Performance and Capabilities

Bradley has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a hydrojet-powered propulsion system.

Bradley has a fuel capacity of 6,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bradley accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bradley is a BV class yacht.