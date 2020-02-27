+Brava
+Brava is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
+Brava measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
+Brava has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
+Brava also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Performance and Capabilities
+Brava has a top speed of 17.20 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
+Brava has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.
Accommodation
+Brava accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
+Brava has a hull NB of BC29.
+Brava is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.