Bravado is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Bravado measures 44.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres.

Bravado has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Bravado also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Bravado has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bravado is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Bravado measures 44.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres.

Bravado has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Bravado also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Bravado has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bravado has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bravado accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bravado has a hull NB of 6465.