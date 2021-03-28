Read online now
Length 35.05m
Year 1972

Brave Goose of Essex

1972

Motor Yacht

Brave Goose of Essex is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Though Bros.

Design

Brave Goose of Essex measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Brave Goose of Essex has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Brave Goose of Essex also features naval architecture by Though Bros.

Performance and Capabilities

Brave Goose of Essex has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brave Goose of Essex accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

guests:

8
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

-

draft:

2.3m
