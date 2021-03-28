Brave Goose of Essex is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Though Bros.

Design

Brave Goose of Essex measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Brave Goose of Essex has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Brave Goose of Essex also features naval architecture by Though Bros.

Performance and Capabilities

Brave Goose of Essex has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brave Goose of Essex accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.