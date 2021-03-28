Luxury motor yacht Braveheart was built in 1989 by Swedish shipyard Oskarshamns Varv (Swedeship). With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture and exterior design by Pieter Beeldsnijder. This twin waterjet propulsion motor yacht measures 49.8 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Braveheart was previously known by the name Jefferson Beach. She underwent a refit in 1997 and another in 2004 worth US$2 million, ensuring the classic super yacht remains just so but also up to date with all the latest in nautical advancements. She has long, lean traditional lines

Her interior is light and spacious with areas that switch between formal and casual. European ivory lacquers create a feeling of luxury amongst the cosy and comfortable sitting areas including the library-like alcove in the main salon. The dining room can easily sit eight guests and the nearby bar serves both the dining room and the salon.

The main deck and skylounge sport a line of large windows that provide unfaltering views of the sea outside. The shaded aft deck has considerable space for alfresco dining along with the upper-deck and plush, cushioned sundeck.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite and five guest staterooms. Each guest accommodation features a Queen-size bed, while the master suite on the main deck features a large and lavish bathroom. Also on the main deck is a formal dining room which complements the outdoor lounge where alfresco dining is a more laid-back affair.

Luxury yacht Braveheart is powered by two MTU 1,630 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 14 knots. She can achieve a range of 3,800 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Braveheart is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 10 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Waverunners, waterskis, tows, windsurfers, and a range of diving, snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Braveheart cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean in the winter season.