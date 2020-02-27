Bravelove One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti.

Bravelove One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Bravelove One measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 443 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bravelove One has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Bravelove One also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Bravelove One has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bravelove One has a fuel capacity of 67,700 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Bravelove One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV 04.

Bravelove One is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.