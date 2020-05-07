Bravo Eugenia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Bravo Eugenia measures 109 metres in length and has a beam of 16.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bravo Eugenia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Bravo Eugenia also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Bravo Eugenia has a top speed of 17.50 knots. .

Other Specifications

Bravo Eugenia has a hull NB of Y718.