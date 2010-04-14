Brazil is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Brazil is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Brazil measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 8.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 361 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Brazil has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Hein.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Interiors.

Rodriguez Interiors is an international design firm headquartered in "The Yachting Capital of the World" - Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brazil also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Brazil has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Brazil has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brazil accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Brazil has a hull NB of 8340.

Brazil is an ABS, A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.