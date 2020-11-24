Bread is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Kanter and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Bread measures 41.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bread has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Manfred Kanter.

Her interior design is by Annie Santulli.

Bread also features naval architecture by Manfred Kanter.

Performance and Capabilities

Bread has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Bread has a fuel capacity of 24,984 litres, and a water capacity of 7,571 litres.

Accommodation

Bread accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bread flies the flag of Marshall Islands.