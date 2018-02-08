Length 30.1m
Year 1997
Breakaway
1997|
Motor Yacht
Breakaway is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.
Design
Breakaway measures 30.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet.
Breakaway has an aluminium hull.
Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.
Performance and Capabilities
Breakaway has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Breakaway has a fuel capacity of 34,105 litres, and a water capacity of 4,546 litres.
Accommodation
Breakaway accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.