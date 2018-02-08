Read online now
Length 30.1m
Year 1997

Breakaway

1997

|

Motor Yacht

Breakaway is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine.

Design

Breakaway measures 30.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet.

Breakaway has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels.

Performance and Capabilities

Breakaway has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Breakaway has a fuel capacity of 34,105 litres, and a water capacity of 4,546 litres.

Accommodation

Breakaway accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

-

crew:

4

draft:

2.1m
