Breaker
2003|
Motor Yacht
Breaker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Breaker measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.
Breaker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Breaker also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Breaker has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Breaker has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Breaker has a fuel capacity of 14,780 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Breaker accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.