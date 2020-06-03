Brigadoon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Moonen Shipyards.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Brigadoon measures 36.3 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

Brigadoon has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Brigadoon has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brigadoon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.