Length 27.4m
Year 1996
Bright Hour
Motor Yacht
Bright Hour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Mares.
Design
Bright Hour measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Bright Hour has a fuel capacity of 14,572 litres, and a water capacity of 1,987 litres.
Accommodation
Bright Hour accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bright Hour flies the flag of the United States.