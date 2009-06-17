Brio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2018.

Brio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2018.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Brio measures 38.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.59 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Brio has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Brio also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Brio has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Brio has a fuel capacity of 32,070 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brio accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Brio is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.