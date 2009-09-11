Bristolian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Bristolian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Yachting Developments in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Bristolian measures 36.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.25 metres and a beam of 8.17 metres.

Bristolian has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Briand Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Emma Tabone.

Bristolian also features naval architecture by Yachting Developments.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Bristolian has a fuel capacity of 10,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,840 litres.

Accommodation

Bristolian accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bristolian has a hull NB of YD62.