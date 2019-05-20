Bristolian is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux, in France and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Bristolian measures 27.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.66 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bristolian has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Bristolian has a fuel capacity of 3,180 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Bristolian accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.