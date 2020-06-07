Britannia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine.

Britannia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine.

Design

Britannia measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Britannia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Britannia also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Britannia has a top speed of 43 knots. She is powered by a twin screw with central waterjet propulsion system.

Britannia has a fuel capacity of 32,175 litres, and a water capacity of 4,920 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Britannia has a hull NB of 515.