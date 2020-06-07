Read online now
Length 35.05m
Year 1990

Britannia

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Britannia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine.

Design

Britannia measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Britannia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Britannia also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Britannia has a top speed of 43 knots. She is powered by a twin screw with central waterjet propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Britannia has a hull NB of 515.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

43Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.01m

crew:

-

draft:

1.52m
