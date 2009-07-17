Broadwater

The 50.30 metre (165’ft) custom-built Sweet Pea yacht was launched in 2000 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by Donald Starkey and De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Donald Starkey interior flows through the six cabin layout, offering ample accommodation for 12 guests on board in both style and comfort. Sweet Pea, built entirely in aluminium, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2008, the timeless exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.80 metres (32’1”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 18 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Sweet Pea can take those on board across ranges of 5000 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.