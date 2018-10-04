Length 33.56m
Year 2012
Bronko I
2012|
Motor Yacht
Frank Mulder’s idea was to create a sleek and sinuous yacht line without compromising interior spaces, which on unit #1 will be designed by Wetzels Brown Partners. The raised pilot house configuration provides excellent space on her main deck while the VIP guests have a full-beam suite below.
The Vulcan 32m is a sleek and sporty yacht which will be able to reach ranges of 1,350nm while navigating at a fin-stabilized speed of 12 knots, all within RINA Short Range Charter class certification.