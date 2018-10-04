Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 21 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.56m
Year 2012

Bronko I

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Frank Mulder’s idea was to create a sleek and sinuous yacht line without compromising interior spaces, which on unit #1 will be designed by Wetzels Brown Partners. The raised pilot house configuration provides excellent space on her main deck while the VIP guests have a full-beam suite below.

The Vulcan 32m is a sleek and sporty yacht which will be able to reach ranges of 1,350nm while navigating at a fin-stabilized speed of 12 knots, all within RINA Short Range Charter class certification.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.8m

crew:

-

draft:

2.05m
Other Vicem yachts
Related News