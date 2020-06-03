Brothers is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Brothers measures 34.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Brothers has a mahogany hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Brothers has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Brothers accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Brothers flies the flag of the USA.