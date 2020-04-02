Brunello is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2015.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Brunello measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Brunello has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Brunello also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Brunello has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Brunello has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Brunello has a fuel capacity of 37,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Brunello accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Brunello has a hull NB of BC18.

Brunello is a MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.