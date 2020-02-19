BS011 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

BS011 measures 40.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet.

BS011 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Ezequiel Farca.

BS011 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

BS011 is a semi-custom Classic Supreme 132' model.

Other yachts based on this Classic Supreme 132' semi-custom model include: Happy Me.

Performance and Capabilities

BS011 has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines

BS011 has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

BS011 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

BS011 has a hull NB of BS011.