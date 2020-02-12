BSD 105-01 RS is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

BSD 105-01 RS measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

BSD 105-01 RS has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Massimo Verme.

Her interior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

BSD 105-01 RS also features naval architecture by Massimo Verme.

Accommodation

BSD 105-01 RS accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

BSD 105-01 RS has a hull NB of 105-01.