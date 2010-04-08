We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27.6m
Year 2011
Bubu Forever
Motor Yacht
Bubu Forever is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Bubu Forever measures 27.60 feet in length and has a beam of 7.15 feet.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Bubu Forever accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Bubu Forever has a hull NB of SD92 15.