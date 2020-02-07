Bucket List is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Bucket List is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Bucket List measures 43.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 336 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bucket List has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Bucket List also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Bucket List has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bucket List has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bucket List accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bucket List has a hull NB of 623.

Bucket List is a Lloyd's + 100 A1 + LMC class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.