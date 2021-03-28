Buena Chica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1945 by Nakskov, in Denmark and most recently refitted in 2011.

Buena Chica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1945 by Nakskov, in Denmark and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Buena Chica measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Buena Chica has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nakskov.

Buena Chica also features naval architecture by Nakskov.

Performance and Capabilities

Buena Chica has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Buena Chica has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Buena Chica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Buena Chica flies the flag of Italian.