Buka is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Buka measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

Buka has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Buka also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Buka is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

Buka has a top speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Buka has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Buka has a hull NB of 12837.

Buka is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.