Length 27m
Year 2007

Bull

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Bull is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Bull measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 5.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 87 tonnes.

Bull has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Bull has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Bull accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bull has a hull NB of 27/37.

Bull flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

6
42Kn

3

5.8m

3

1.6m
