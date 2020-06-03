We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27m
Year 2007
Bull
2007|
Motor Yacht
Bull is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Bull measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 5.8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 87 tonnes.
Bull has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Bull has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Bull accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bull has a hull NB of 27/37.
Bull flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.