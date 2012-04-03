Bulldog W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Veb J.Warnke in Rostock, Germany and most recently refitted in 2001.

Bulldog W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Veb J.Warnke in Rostock, Germany and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Bulldog W measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 313 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bulldog W has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francis Design.

Her interior design is by Arcade - Jean-Pierre Paquet.

Bulldog W also features naval architecture by Veb J.Warnke.

Performance and Capabilities

Bulldog W has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Bulldog W has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bulldog W accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bulldog W is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.