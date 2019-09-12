Bunker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2017.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Bunker measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes.

Bunker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Bunker also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Bunker has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bunker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2017.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Bunker measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes.

Bunker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Bunker also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Bunker has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bunker has a fuel capacity of 25,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bunker accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bunker is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 128/02.