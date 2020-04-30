Burkut is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Baglietto .

Burkut is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Burkut measures 54.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Burkut has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Burkut also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Burkut has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Burkut has a fuel capacity of 91,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,042 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Burkut accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Burkut is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10206.

Burkut is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.