Design
Burkut measures 54.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Burkut has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Burkut also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Burkut has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Design
Burkut measures 54.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Burkut has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Burkut also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Burkut has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Burkut has a fuel capacity of 91,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,042 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Burkut accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.
Other Specifications
Burkut is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10206.
Burkut is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.