Burrasca is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Burrasca measures 55.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.70 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 497 tonnes.

Burrasca has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Burrasca also features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Burrasca has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Burrasca has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Burrasca has a hull NB of C.2034.