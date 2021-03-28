Bushido is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Bod-Yat in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.

Bushido is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Bod-Yat in Bodrum, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Bushido measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Bushido has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Paolo Scanu.

Bushido also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl .

Performance and Capabilities

Bushido has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Bushido has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bushido accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bushido flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.