Buzz is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Buzz measures 28 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.26 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Buzz has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

Model

Buzz is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa.

Performance and Capabilities

Buzz has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Buzz has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Buzz accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Buzz is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull.

Buzz flies the flag of BVI.