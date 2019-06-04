BW is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

BW is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

BW measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 197 tonnes.

BW has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

BW also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

BW is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Anna J, Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Birgitta, Hush, Natalia, Vitamin.

Performance and Capabilities

BW has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

BW has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

BW accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

BW is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 240.

BW is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.